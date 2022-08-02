Alto Ingredients (ALTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Alto Ingredients Price Performance

Alto Ingredients stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. 31,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,055. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. Alto Ingredients has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $331.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alto Ingredients

Institutional Trading of Alto Ingredients

In other Alto Ingredients news, CEO Michael D. Kandris bought 12,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,404.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,063.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Alto Ingredients news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $80,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 483,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael D. Kandris purchased 12,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,404.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 548,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,063.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 44,830 shares of company stock worth $181,610. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 32.2% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 90.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Further Reading

