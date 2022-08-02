Alto Ingredients (ALTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.
Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.
Alto Ingredients stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. 31,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,055. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. Alto Ingredients has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $331.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.56.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 32.2% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 90.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.
