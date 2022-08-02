Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,087,000 after purchasing an additional 644,221 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,066,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

MO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.91. 125,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,188,122. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.13%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

