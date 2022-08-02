AM Investment Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.37. 7,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,762. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.34. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

