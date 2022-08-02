AM Investment Strategies LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH)

AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Greenbrook TMS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Monday, April 4th. Clarus Securities decreased their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrook TMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

NASDAQ GBNH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.53. 21,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. Greenbrook TMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 157.80% and a negative net margin of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

