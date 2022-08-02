AM Investment Strategies LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 277,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 210,345 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,092,000 after buying an additional 189,355 shares during the period. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. Nomura downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 target price on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

XPEV traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $24.94. 328,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,045,239. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.13. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.29. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.45.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. Equities research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

