AM Investment Strategies LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,205,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after buying an additional 478,537 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 3,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.65. The stock had a trading volume of 35,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,298. The company has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.98 and a 200 day moving average of $107.10.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

