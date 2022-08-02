AM Investment Strategies LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,589 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tesla by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,344.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $659,544,000 after acquiring an additional 598,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Tesla from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $801.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $859.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla Stock Up 2.4 %

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,989 shares of company stock worth $30,073,729 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $21.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $913.57. 417,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,848,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $726.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $843.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.