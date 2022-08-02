AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 34,762 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AM Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,762 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods accounts for 1.4% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 571.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 114,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 97,473 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 29,304 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.21. 11,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

