Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

Ameresco Trading Up 10.7 %

Ameresco stock traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.00. 802,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,618,000 after acquiring an additional 22,519 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 433,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,425,000 after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 19.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

