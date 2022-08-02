Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Ameresco Price Performance

NYSE AMRC opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

About Ameresco

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,618,000 after buying an additional 22,519 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ameresco by 5.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 433,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,425,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 19.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

