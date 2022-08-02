Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.
NYSE AMRC opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.77.
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
