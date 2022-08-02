Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Up 6.4% Following Earnings Beat

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $63.55 and last traded at $61.50. 3,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 320,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.81.
The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.85.
Ameresco Trading Up 7.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average is $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22.
Ameresco Company Profile
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
