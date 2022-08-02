American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 632.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRC traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,656. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

