American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 31,932 shares of company stock worth $379,435 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading

