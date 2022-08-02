American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,406 shares of company stock worth $1,852,995. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.