American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Short Interest Update

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEL. StockNews.com cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $100,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEL traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.32. 452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,015. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.06.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

