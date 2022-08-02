American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by St. James Investment Advisors LLC

St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,334 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 2.1% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in American Express by 2,773.3% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 42,669 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 41,184 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express by 239.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of American Express by 9.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 112,882 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of American Express by 20.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,674 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.55. 45,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787,658. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.71. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $114.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm's revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of American Express from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

