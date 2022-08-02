American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,674 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express Trading Down 0.4 %

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $153.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.71. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

