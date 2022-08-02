Americana Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,992,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $192.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $166.24 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.91) to GBX 4,550 ($55.75) in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.58) to GBX 3,300 ($40.44) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($34.31) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,146.67.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

