Americana Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,083 shares of company stock worth $6,718,828. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD stock opened at $264.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $195.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

