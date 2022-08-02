Americana Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Americana Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $7,566,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

FNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

