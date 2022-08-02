Americana Partners LLC Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

AMD stock opened at $96.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.14 and a 200-day moving average of $100.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

