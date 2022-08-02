Americana Partners LLC Invests $533,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.86 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.50.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

