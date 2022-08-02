Americana Partners LLC Purchases 44,841 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 101.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 44,841 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

PFE opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average is $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.