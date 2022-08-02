Americana Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,111 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

