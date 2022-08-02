Americana Partners LLC Sells 23,319 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,319 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Ameresco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.77.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.