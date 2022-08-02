Americana Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Cowen dropped their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.94.

Stryker stock opened at $213.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

