Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 8,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.17, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.