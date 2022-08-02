Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLDGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 8,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.17, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

