AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.46-$5.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.46-5.54 EPS.

AMETEK Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AME traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,223. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.67. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.70.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.