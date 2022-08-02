AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.46-5.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.42. AMETEK also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.36-1.38 EPS.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME opened at $122.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AME. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.70.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in AMETEK by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

