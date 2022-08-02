Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Short Interest Update

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,750,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 26,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $113,682.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,779,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $113,682.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,779,701.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $58,638.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,704.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,840 shares of company stock valued at $958,643. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,831,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,538,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

FOLD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. 77,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,372. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

