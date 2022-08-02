Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

AMKR traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,957. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $228,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 56.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 169.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

