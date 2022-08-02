Amplitude (AMPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Amplitude to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Amplitude has set its Q2 guidance at -($0.12-0.11) EPS and its FY22 guidance at -($0.41-0.39) EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Amplitude to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19. Amplitude has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $87.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 526,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 88,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 933.4% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 49,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

