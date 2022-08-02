AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Sets New 12-Month High at $992.17

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $992.17 and last traded at $711.74, with a volume of 1637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $742.00.
AMTD Digital Stock Performance
About AMTD Digital
AMTD Digital Inc designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions. It offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMTD Digital (HKD)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Devon Energy Produces A Record Quarter, Dividend Raised By 22%
- It’s Time To Check On Cyber-Security Stock Check Point Software
Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.