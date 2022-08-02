Analysts Set Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target at $71.07

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.08). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 38.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $12,945,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $2,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

