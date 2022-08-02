Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 7,633 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $27,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 31.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.6% in the first quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 24,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 47.4% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 284,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,554,000 after acquiring an additional 37,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.21 and a 200-day moving average of $101.17.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.