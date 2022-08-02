Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,489,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the period. First American Financial comprises approximately 2.0% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.39% of First American Financial worth $96,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 204.5% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 326.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 17.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 31,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First American Financial Price Performance

FAF opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Stories

