Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Ubiquiti worth $44,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $296.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.49 and a 200 day moving average of $265.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.42. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.15 and a 12-month high of $344.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $358.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.00 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.21% and a negative return on equity of 57,441.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

