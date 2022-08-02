Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $24.52 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $24,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $43,802,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Eaton by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.73.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $147.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

