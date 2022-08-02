Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $48,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $189,516,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,261,515,000 after purchasing an additional 331,610 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waters by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,837 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Waters by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,599,000 after purchasing an additional 127,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Waters by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 372,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,413,000 after purchasing an additional 113,693 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters stock opened at $365.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.96. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The business had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.63.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

