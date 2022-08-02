Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $21,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,291,659 shares of company stock valued at $120,349,222. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV stock opened at $106.13 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.46.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.