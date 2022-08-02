Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,449 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Dorman Products worth $30,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Dorman Products by 10.4% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 316,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,055,000 after purchasing an additional 29,741 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Dorman Products by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 563,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,582,000 after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Dorman Products by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dorman Products by 39.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 11.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total transaction of $1,027,559.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,682.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dorman Products Trading Up 1.5 %

DORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Dorman Products to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of DORM opened at $102.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.52. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.43 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.18.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.57 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dorman Products

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.