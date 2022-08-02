Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 44,579 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,579 shares during the period. A. O. Smith makes up approximately 1.6% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $76,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,929,000 after purchasing an additional 754,557 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,944,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,783,000 after purchasing an additional 177,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 220,019 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,332,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,048,000 after purchasing an additional 330,660 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,824,000 after purchasing an additional 180,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.89. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

