Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 49,061 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,061 shares during the quarter. Portland General Electric accounts for about 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $69,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,218 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,345,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,096,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,819,000 after buying an additional 37,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,036,000 after buying an additional 74,975 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 670.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,363,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,162,000 after buying an additional 1,186,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE POR opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.82. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 67.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dawn L. Farrell purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at $447,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Articles

