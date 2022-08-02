Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Takes $60.30 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 563,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,301,000. Hess comprises about 1.3% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Hess at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hess by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,546,000 after purchasing an additional 193,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hess by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,249,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hess by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,201,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $449,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,588 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $279,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Down 3.3 %

Hess stock opened at $108.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.61. Hess Co. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $131.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.95.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.92.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

