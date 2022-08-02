Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 1.6% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Ulta Beauty worth $74,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $394.28 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $396.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

