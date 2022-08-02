AnimalGo Market Capitalization Hits $13.04 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. AnimalGo has a market cap of $13.04 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnimalGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,881.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003743 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00127536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00031202 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net.

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

