Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,900 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the June 30th total of 185,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annovis Bio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Annovis Bio by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Annovis Bio by 120.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Annovis Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Annovis Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Annovis Bio by 31.1% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE ANVS traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.84. 51,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,769. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. Annovis Bio has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $88.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Annovis Bio ( NYSE:ANVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annovis Bio will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

Further Reading

