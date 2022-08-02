Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 0.6 %

AIV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.11. 38,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,781. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 221.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 48,194 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 36.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.