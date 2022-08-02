ApeCoin Price Reaches $6.69 on Exchanges (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and approximately $590.99 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $6.69 or 0.00029411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00634313 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016335 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00033953 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev.

ApeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

