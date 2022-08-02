ApeCoin Price Reaches $6.69 on Exchanges (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and approximately $590.99 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $6.69 or 0.00029411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00634313 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016335 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00033953 BTC.
ApeCoin Profile
ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev.
ApeCoin Coin Trading
