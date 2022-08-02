ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.84 Million

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00621362 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016916 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00034672 BTC.
About ApeSwap Finance
ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap.
Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance
